Gor Mahia v Bandari FC league match gets new date

K'Ogalo league match against the Dockers has been moved from October 1 to September 30 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Kenyan Premier League fixture between Posta Rangers against Sony Sugar has been pushed back by two days.

The tie has been moved from Friday to Sunday and will now take place at the Thika Sub-County Stadium and not Ruaraka.

The change was brought about by the TV scheduling and will also affect Thika United match against Kariobangi Sharks which has since been added to the TV Schedule.

Also affected is the Gor Mahia clash against Bandari that has moved from October 1 to September 30. This is due to the unavailability of Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Sunday, October 1.

Next week’s mid-week match between Gor Mahia and Sofapaka will now kick-off at 4.00pm. This is after Gor Mahia requested that all their home game kick-off at that time.

Kariobangi Sharks vs Chemelil Sugar has also been moved from Sunday to Saturday with a new kick-off time set at 2.00 instead of 3.00pm.