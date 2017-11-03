Gor Mahia v Zoo Kericho match gets new venue

The league match set for Sunday has been moved from Kericho Stadium to Afraha in Nakuru owing to security reasons

Kenyan Premier League have been forced to relocate a league match between Zoo Kericho and champions Gor Mahia.

According to a statement from KPL obtained by Goal, the league match set for Sunday has been moved from Kericho Stadium to Afraha Stadium in Nakuru owing to the volatile security situation in the area.

“Following consultations with OCPD of Kericho and his security team, we have been advised to move the above-mentioned match, scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 5, 2017, elsewhere owing to the volatile security situation in the area.

“The Kenya Police Service is an institution which offers great support to our operations and based on this advice, we are left with no other choice but to re-locate the match to Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

“Date and kick-off time remain as per the earlier schedule, i.e., Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 3pm.”