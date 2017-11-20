Gor Mahia on the verge of signing Ulinzi Stars ace

The speedy winger is said to have held talks with the new KPL champions and that the deal could be completed soon

Ulinzi Stars forward Samuel Onyango is on the verge of signing for Gor Mahia.

The speedy winger is said to have held talks with the newly crowned league champions and that the deal could be completed before both teams break for Christmas period.

A source close to the player has confirmed to Goal the transfer. “Gor Mahia have contacted Ulinzi Stars for the services of Onyango and it is true that he will join them for next season.

“The only pending issue is a release letter that should come from DOD. That is the only problem for now but as it stands, both clubs have held talks and reached an agreement.”

Ulinzi Stars have also lost striker Stephen Waruru, who confirmed that he will not be turning out for the side again next season. The diminutive forward signed off in style as the soldiers gunned down Tusker 4-0 in the season ender played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

“I have played my last match for Ulinzi Stars and it was great to score two goals against a big team like Tusker.

"I want to pursue other goals and want to take this opportunity to thank my teammates, coaches and everyone at Ulinzi Stars for the support they accorded me throughout my career here. I want to take a rest before I venture into my next move. Probably God knows what I will do.”

Waruru signed off with 13 goals, four less than the league’s top scorer Masoud Juma of Kariobangi Sharks.