Gor Mahia vows to strengthen for next season

K’Ogalo lifted an unprecedented 16th Kenyan Premier League title last week with four matches still to spare, and the club has now started rebuilding process as they look ahead of the new season.

Gor Mahia chairman, Ambrose Rachier said that K’Ogalo will bring in a few new faces to the rank and retain ‘good players’ as they seek to build a formidable squad capable of mounting a proper challenge from both fronts, locally and continentally.

With the league title comes a packed diary for K’Ogalo next season, starting with Caf Champions’ League group stage matches slated for late January 2018.

And with the title to defended and GOtv Shield knock out competition all lined up next year, Gor Mahia must work out a plan to avoid burn out in the squad.

"We are on with the process of retaining all our best players and to get a few new faces that can be helpful to the team - we will get done soon because we are serious about our future assignments,” Rachier told the club website.

“We have a busy season next year and we need a squad with depth to avoid burn out of players. Our aim is to do well in all competitions and early preparation will do us fine.

Gor has started the process of retaining all their prized assets when they tied down Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Wendo to two and three-year contracts respectively.