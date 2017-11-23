Gor Mahia wants to extend domineering tentacles to Africa

The Briton is optimistic that K'Ogalo can turn the history pages by conquering Africa football during his reign

Kerr, who lifted his first domestic league title with K’Ogalo last weekend, is expected to guide Gor Mahia to the Caf Champions League in 2018.

While Kenyan giants have often failed to replicate their domestic form at the continental stage, the Briton is optimistic that K'Ogalo can turn the history pages by conquering Africa football during his reign.

“We don’t just want to dominate in Kenya, we want to compete in Africa and win accolades at that level too,” Kerr told official KPL website.

Kerr, who once again re-affirmed his commitment to Gor Mahia, has plans to strengthen his squad by bringing in at least five new players ahead of the 2018 season campaign.

“I need two strikers, one defensive midfielder, one attacking midfielder, a winger and a right-back. There are players the management and I have already identified and it's a matter of engaging their clubs.

“I had never stepped in Kenya before but I have come to love everything about the country. I now know every street in town (Nairobi) and I can tell you that I am here to stay.”

Gor Mahia lifted the 2017 KPL title after collecting 74 points.