Gor Mahia warms up for Tusker test with a defeat to NSL side

Former K’Ogalo forward, Kevin Omondi was among the scorers in the six-goal thriller friendly match

Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia were handed a massive beating by National Super League side in a friendly match on Tuesday.

K’Ogalo who used the friendly match to gauge their fitness level ahead of the weekend’s crunch league match with defending champions, Tusker, went down 5-1 in the hand of Police at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Former Gor Mahia forward, Kevin Omondi was among the scorers for Police in the six-goal thriller match.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the table with 51 points, 12 clear off Tusker who are fifth with 39 points.

Tusker warmed up for the biggest clash of the weekend with an emphatic 3-0 win over Bandari FC in Mombasa.

The two sides will clash on Saturday at the Kericho Green Stadium in Kericho.