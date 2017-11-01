Gor Mahia - Western Stima Preview: Can K'Ogalo switch off the power men?

The power men are in the 16th position with 31 points and must register positive result to ensure they remain in the top flight

Gor Mahia have already expressed intentions of bagging maximum points in the remaining four matches.

It is a do or die match for the Richard Makumbi led side. The power men are currently placed in the 16th position with 31 points and they have to register positive result to ensure they remain in the top flight for next season.

When the two sides met in the first leg, it was Western Stima, who grabbed maximum points. Interestingly, K’Ogalo have managed just one point from the last two outings.

Stima technical director Henry Omino believes six points will be enough to help his team remain in the league. “This is a very important match to us, we are not in a good position and we are going for nothing less than maximum points, even a draw will not be enough to us.



"Gor Mahia has just won the title, and that does not mean it will be easier for us, we cannot afford to underrate them at all. They might be forced to field fringe players, but in real sense, those players will be fighting for their positions."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Joash Onyango might be given a chance to start, and he has an opportunity to prove his worth for the champions. Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge will try to get his name on the score sheet to extend his push for the Golden Boot this season.

Western Stima: Otieno Stephen has to be at his best to ensure he does not concede cheap goals against the champions. This is the time Villa Oramchan has to carry his scoring boots because they are needed most by his team.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Ogendo, Haron Shakava, Philemon Otieno, Jean Baptiste, Timothy Otieno, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere.

Western Stima: Otieno Stephen, Vitalis Okumu, Junior Mukisa, Maurice Ojuang, Evans Kiwanuka, Bernad Ondiek, Brian Marita, Fredrick Nyarombo, Ezekiel Otuoma, Hubert Kopany and Villa Oramchan.