Gor Mahia Youth crowned Madaraka Day champions

The youthful K'Ogalo needed a late strike from Erick Ombija to down the hard fighting Nyeri Combined in the match that was used to celebrate Madaraka Day. Gor Mahia were however, reduced to ten men after Teddy Osok was sent off early in the second half.

It was Gor Mahia, who mastered the pitch from onset with the hosts struggling to settle down. The win came a day after the team received full sponsorship from Nairobi Senator Mike 'Sonko' Mbuvi. Meanwhile, Gor Mahia have named their squad for the eight-team SportPesa Super Cup to take place in Tanzania.

Gor Mahia name squad for Super Cup tournament

With the squad depleted owing to the absence of key players, Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere and playmaker Francis Kahata are the only big names in the squad. There is also room for academy graduates Amos Nondi and Teddy Osok.

Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Shaban Odhoji and Peter Odhiambo; Defenders: Bernard Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, Makbul Karim, Mike Simiyu, Joash Onyango; Midfielders: Anthony Mbugua, Teddy Osok, Amos Nondi, Francis Kahata, Innocent Wafula; Forwards: George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo, Jaconiah Oyuga, Meddie Kagere, John Ndirangu and Oliver Maloba.