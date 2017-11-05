Gor Mahia - Zoo Kericho Preview: K'Ogalo keen to shine in Nakuru

Kenneth Muguna's strike was all the champions needed to down the tea farmers when the two sides met in the first leg

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has made it clear that he will not take remaining matches lightly despite winning the league title with four matches to spare.

K'Ogalo have lost just one match since July, and drawn two, winning thirteen. For Zoo, they have been blowing hot and cold this season, they started the season badly, picked up before again falling, They have not won any of their last five outings, considering they have drawn four and lost one.

Kenneth Muguna's strike was all the champions needed to down the tea farmers when the two sides met in the first leg.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Zoo Kericho: A player, who has scored eight goals and created six, cannot be underrated, K’Ogalo should be wary of Nicholas Kipkirui. Michael Madoya has always been the engine of this team, and he should be treated with maximum respect by the champions or else things will turn sour.

Gor Mahia: Joash Onyango did well against Western Stima and the defender has another opportunity to impress. With captain Musa Mohammed suspended, Haron Shakava will marshal the defense and he has to ensure no mistakes at the back.

PROBABLE LINE-UP: Zoo Kericho: Vincent Misikhu, Gideon Kibet, Johnson Ligare, Dominic Ouma, Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Otieno, Geoffrey Gichana, Michael Madoya, Danson Namasaka, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Wanguche.

Gor Mahia: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Innocent Wafula, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere.