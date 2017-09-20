Gordon's homer breaks MLB single-season home run record

A new record for home runs in a single MLB season was set, as the tally reached 5,694.

Alex Gordon's home run for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday saw a new record set for homers in a single MLB season.

Gordon's home run off Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera in the eight inning in Toronto was the 5,694th homer of 2017.

The mark breaks the previous record of 5,693 set in 2000 and there are still 12 days left in the regular season.

Baseballs have been flying out at an alarming rate in MLB this season as many players have tallied career highs in home runs. Here are just a few of those career bests.

- Justin Smoak has hit 38 home runs after never hitting more than 20 in seven previous seasons.

- Yonder Alonso has blasted 25 after never hitting more than nine.

- Scooter Gennett has hit 25 after a previous career high of 14 last season.

- Aaron Judge has hit 44 after never hitting more than 25 at any level.

- Francisco Lindor has hit 30, doubling his previous best of 15 last season.

- Chris Taylor has hit 20 with his previous best being one (he did hit eight in the minors in 2013).

Of the top 100 players with the most homers this season, 57 had either set or matched career highs in home runs entering Tuesday's games.

Unsurprisingly, nine of the 10 pitchers with the most home runs allowed this season have given up career highs in home runs.

Only Chicago White Sox pitcher Derek Holland has not. He has given up 31 as of Tuesday while his previous high is 32.

Gerrit Cole, who is tied for 10th in home runs allowed this season with 30, had never given up more than 11 in a single season.