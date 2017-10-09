Gordon Igesund joins Santos as a partner

The Peoples Team have confirmed that the former Bafana mentor has joined the club as a partner

Santos have confirmed that former Premier Soccer League (PSL) winning coach Gordon Igesund has joined the club as a partner alongside businessman Byrn Ressel.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor previously enjoyed a successful stint at the Cape Town-based outfit where he guided the Peoples Team to PSL glory in the 2001/2002 season.

However, Santos have fallen on tough times in recent years dropping down to the third tier of South African football, and it is hoped that the introduction of one of the PSL’s most successful coaches may do the trick as they look to plot their way back up the South African ranks.

Meanwhile, reports in the media suggest that the 61-year-old could also be announced as the club’s new head coach for the remainder of the season.

"In order to rise from the ashes stronger than ever before, it is essential we consolidate the current operation and strengthen ourselves through the addition of various strategic partners. That said Santos FC is proud to welcome on board Gordon Igesund and Bryn Ressell as our newest partners,” a statement issued by Santos read.

"Gordon was at the helm when of the club when Santos FC last won the PSL in 2001 and went on to coach the South African Senior Men's national team. He has now re-established himself in Cape Town and has become a permanent feature within the community and now the club.

“Bryn Ressell is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who has a keen interest in various sports. He has a particular affinity for sports clubs with a long tradition and a history of uplifting the disadvantaged.

“In order to get back to the glory days, and return to the PSL, the club has set themselves a four-year plan. The plan will continue to place great value on the youth development structures within the club while building a winning team of players and coach which will be mentored by Gordon.