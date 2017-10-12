Gordon Strachan leaves his position as Scotland manager after 2018 World Cup qualification failure

Gordon Strachan's contract with the Scottish FA has not been renewed and he will leave his job as the manager of the Scotland national football team with immediate effect.

The Scottish Football Association announced that Strachan would not continue in the role after Scotland's World Cup hopes ended with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia on Sunday.

A statement read: "The board of the Scottish FA and Gordon Strachan have agreed that the Scotland national team will be led by a new head coach in preparation for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Strachan's future came under serious consideration after his side took just four points from their first four matches in Group F, but they finished the campaign unbeaten in six matches, finishing third behind Slovakia on goal difference.

After an SFA board meeting at Hampden Park, the governing body said it was "agreed that a new national coach should be recruited to provide fresh impetus" and the announcement suggested the decision was mutual.

In the statement, Strachan said: "I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career and that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation's face again. I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention.

"The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

"Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me forever.

"Of course, what made those moments special was the unwavering support of our fans. Through highs and lows you have stayed with the team and my biggest regret is not being able to provide the finals tournament you deserve.