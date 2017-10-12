Gordon Strachan quits as Scotland manager

Gordon Strachan has left his role as Scotland head coach with immediate effect.

A statement on the SFA website read: "The Board of the Scottish FA and Gordon Strachan have agreed that the Scotland National Team will be led by a new head coach in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign.

Gordon’s tenure will end with immediate effect along with that of his assistant coach, Mark McGhee. We are grateful to Gordon for the passion, professionalism and commitment demonstrated since his appointment in January 2013.

While the nation’s collective disappointment at not qualifying for the play-offs for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is understandable, it was nevertheless a mark of Gordon’s capabilities – and the squad’s belief in the coaching team – that we recovered from a poor first half of the campaign to get back into contention for a play-off place.

Notwithstanding our unbeaten run in the group throughout 2017, with the emergence of a younger generation of players it was agreed that a new national coach should be recruited to provide fresh impetus.