Goretzka to Barcelona? Ter Stegen says Schalke star is ready for a 'top club'

Marc-Andre ter Stegen says Leon Goretzka is ready for “one of the top European clubs” as the Schalke star sparks interest from the likes of Barcelona.

The 22-year-old midfielder has become one of the most sought-after talents in world football on the back of his displays for club and country.

A star showing for Germany at the 2017 Confederations Cup helped to further enhance his profile, while he has four goals in 10 appearances for Schalke this season.

Barca are reported to be among those closely monitoring his progress, alongside other heavyweight outfits such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United, and Ter Stegen believes his international colleague has the ability to join the global elite.

He told Revier Sport: “Leon is a fantastic player. I like him as a footballer and as a man.

“He has outstanding footballing qualities. I have to say that he could play for one of the top European clubs.”

