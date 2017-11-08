Gosper defends Rugby World Cup bid process

Ireland and France were critical of the review process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper defended the findings.

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper has defended the 2023 Rugby World Cup bidding review process as "robust and fair" following criticism from Ireland and France.

Last month, the Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) board unanimously recommended South Africa to host the tournament, with RWLC chairman Bill Beaumont saying the nation was the "clear leader", and a final decision will be made via a World Rugby Council members' vote later this month.

However, the review has drawn heavy criticism from fellow bidding nations Ireland and France, with the former's World Cup bid chairman Dick Spring stating there was a "skewed basis" scoring system, while France Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte labelled the report "laughable".

But Gosper defended the process, telling Sky Sports: "We don't look at it in terms of small or big.

"We look at it in terms of who is presenting a magnificent facility infrastructure and everything that goes around making a World Cup a success.

"There's a vote to come and we'll see what happens with that. But certainly this is now the third biggest global sporting event on the planet and it does require scale and it does require facilitates that are world class.

"And in this particular contest you've got two countries that very recently have hosted some world-class events beyond Rugby World Cup [EURO 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2010], and have demonstrated and been experienced in deploying their talents around events such as this.

"It's disappointing that there has been some comments made that we don't believe are accurate and reflect the accuracy of our report.

"We have official channels which they are using to ask us on every element of our report, why they scored it a certain way, were there errors, were there issues, and we're in the process of answering those questions.