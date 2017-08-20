GOtv Shield: AFC Leopards cruise to semi-finals in style

Alexis Kitenge opened his Ingwe account with a hat-trick, scoring all goals from penalty spot to hand his side a smooth passage

AFC Leopards cruised into the last four of the GOtv Shield after they walloped Wazito FC 7-1 on Sunday.

Alexis Kitenge opened his AFC Leopards account with a hat-trick, scoring all goals from the penalty spot to hand his side a smooth passage to semis of the competition at Nyayo Stadium.

Kitenge stepped up at the penalty spot thrice and sent all the goals in while Marcellus Ingotsi grabbed a brace to keep AFC Leopards' hopes of winning a major trophy this season alive.

Kitenge, who was acquired from Burundi last June, hit home his debut goal from the spot in the 7th minute only to complete his hat-trick with two minutes remaining on the clock, again from the spot to help Ingwe book a date with Vihiga United in the semis.

Vihiga knocked out reigning champions, Tusker with a 2-0 win in the earlier quarter-final match played at the same venue on the day that saw a total of 10 goals being retrieved from the net in just two matches.

Ingotsi scored his first goal since July 28th in the opening half before completing his brace in the other half to hand AFC Leopards a second win against Wazito in the last four outing between the two sides.

Dennis Gichuru pulled one back for Wazito from the spot after Mike Kibwage had extended Ingwe’s lead to four just a few minutes after the break.

But Ingwe was not done yet. Ingotsi hit home AFC Leopard’s fifth with a beautiful diving header in the 66th minute before Samuel Ndung'u and Kitenge completed Leopards’ mauling with two quick goals in the dying minutes of the game.

The other semi-final match will be an all Kenyan Premier League affair between Sony Sugar versus Kariobangi Sharks.