GOtv Shield: Alexis Kitenge fires AFC Leopards to final

Kitenge scored from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to help Ingwe edge past National Super League side Vihiga United and reach the final where they will face Kariobangi Sharks.

Ingwe have now been presented with a perfect chance to finish the season with silverware after reaching the final of the competition. Sharks had knocked out Sony Sugar in the first semis held on Sunday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru following a 2-0 win.

Kitenge scored his fourth GOtv Shield goal to hand Ingwe the much-needed win. Both sides played out to a barren draw in the first half, but Kitenge wasted no opportunity from the spot after Ingwe were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute.

Vihiga United were missing the experience of midfield maestro and former Ingwe man, Charles Okwemba owing to injury, but that did not deter them from putting up a spirited fight in both halves until Kitenge’s penalty.

Oburu, who is joint second on the top scorers' chart with five goals, one shy of Kariobangi Sharks striker, Masoud Juma, could not find the target in the game and had to be pulled out mid in the second half.

Robert Matano threw in Keziron Kizito for ineffective Oburu as Ingwe searched for the opener in regulation time. Musa Mudde and Duncan Otieno both picked yellow cards in the 60th and 73 minutes respectively after committing fouls.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Dennis Shikhayi, Michael Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Musa Mudde, Samuel Ndung'u, Robinson Kamura, Alexis Kitenge, Duncan Otieno, Whyvonne Isuza and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Mukolwe, Harun Nyakha, Kizito, Victor Majid, Wanami, Marcelus Ingotsi and Ramadhan Yakubu.

Vihiga United XI: 1. Tiema Barnabas (GK) 2. Edwin Mukoya 3. Dennis Ombeva 4. Liuva Mophat 5. Ochieng Bernard 6. Imbalabala Martin (C) 7. Christopher Masinza 8. Kevin Muhanji 9. Rashid Kyambade 10. Clyde Senaji and 11. Dennis Wafula.

Subs: Frank Mwenda (GK), David Kavaji, Soita Silicho, Okulo Patrick, Airo Godfrey, Dennis Lugalia and Gideon Abucheri.