GOtv Shield: Masoud Juma brace send Kariobangi Sharks to semis

Kariobangi Sharks comfortably sailed to the GOtv Shield semi-finals after seeing off Eldoret Youth 5-0 at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Duke Abuya produced a stellar performance, providing an assist and a goal to help Sharks match into the last four in style on the evening that also saw Masoud Juma pick a brace and Sven Yidah snatch his maiden goal.

Sharks took the lead in the 16th minute through Masoud (Juma), who tapped in a rebound after Edoret Youth goalkeeper, Reagan Wanjala parried Duke Abuya's shot.

The visitors responded to the blow, two minutes later with a dangerous free-kick into the box, but Abuya defended well to clear the danger.

Sharks midfielder Patillah Omoto was booked for a hand off challenge on the opponents in the 24th minute and Eldoret Youth used the ensued confusion to terrorize, coming close to cancel the lead in the 25th minute but Kariobangi Shark were saved by the cross bar.

Ebrimma Sanneh was presented with a perfect opportunity to double Shark’s lead in the 35th minute but his shot went wide.

On form, Abuya beats the offside trap to double Sharks lead before Juma completed his brace in the 64th minute.

A composed Juma was fed by Paul Kamau and he coolly slotted the ball for Sharks’ third goal only for Yidah to send a low shot past the keeper for Sharks’ fourth and his maiden goal this season.

Sanneh made up for the missed chances when he rounded off the keeper to send the ball into the empty net for Sharks’ winning goal.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Robert Mboya, Paul Kamau, Wycliffe Otieno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Ebrimma Sanneh, Masoud Juma.

Reserves: Jeff Oyemba, Hillary Omondi, Stephen Odhiambo, Christopher Kimathi, Erick Kipkurui, Francis Manoa, Rogers Omondi.