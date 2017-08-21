GOtv Shield: Sony Sugar reveals why they tossed out Bandari

The sugar millers defeated Bandari 3-1 to join the likes of Kariobangi Sharks, Vihiga United and AFC Leopards in the semis

Kenyan Premier League side Sony Sugar is among the four teams that qualified for GOtv Shield last weekend.

The sugar millers defeated Bandari 3-1 to join the likes of Kariobangi Sharks, Vihiga United and AFC Leopards in the semi-finals.

Club's assistant coach Collins Omondi has revealed the reason behind the team's perfect display against the Dockers. "We made our observations and decided to make some changes especially in our attack.

Their defenders lack pace because of age and we decided to use quick and younger attackers. It worked because we created problems for them and ended up getting the goals.



"It is a motivation to us, we are working on winning this competition and we will give our best," Omondi told Goal.

Sony Sugar will take on Sharks in the last four while Vihiga United, who eliminated champions Tusker, will confront AFC Leopards.