GOtv Shield: Two strikers fighting for Golden Boot

Masud Juma and Vincent Oburu are in line for the top scorer’s prize, having both scored five goals apiece.

Both players have a chance to nick the prize when their respective teams face off in the final. Also in line for the prize is Sofapaka forward Umaru Kasumba with five goals to his name.

Alexis Kitenge (AFC Leopards), Christopher Masinza (Vihiga United), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Marcellus Ingotsi (AFC Leopards), Ronald Musana (Nakumatt) have scored four goals apiece.

Kariobangi Sharks is set to take on AFC Leopards in the final at Kasarani Stadium on Friday. The two sides have met twice in the league this season. Sharks edged out AFC Leopards 2-0 in the first leg match played in Nakuru before playing out a barren draw in the second leg in Machakos.

Sharks dispatched Sony Sugar 2-0 while AFC Leopards got a narrow 1-0 win over Vihiga United in the semi-finals played on September 24, 2017, at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

AFC Leopards last won the competition in 2013, edging out Gor Mahia 1-0 in the final played at the Nyayo National Stadium. Peter Opiyo scored the lone goal.

Kariobangi Sharks best run in the competition is a third-place finish in the 2016 edition. Sharks edged out KCB 5-2 in the playoff after being dumped out in the semifinal by eventual runners-up Ulinzi Stars.

The final is set to kick off at 2 pm. Earlier on at the same venue, Sony Sugar will be up against Vihiga United in the third-place play-off scheduled to kick-off at 12 pm.