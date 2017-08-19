GOtv Shield: Wazito FC are just playing mind games

The lower league side will face struggling AFC Leopards in a GOtv Shield quarter-finals clash at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday

National Super League side Wazito FC will face AFC Leopards in a GOtv Shield quarter-finals clash at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Frank Ouna had earlier stated that his side has a mere one out of ten chances to eliminate the nine times champions.

However, midfielder Duncan Otieno has read mischief in Ouna's sentiment and has warned his charges against taking the match lightly.

"We are all sure there is no team that can give away a match no matter how 'weak' it may be. It is the same case with Wazito, they have worked hard to reach where they are, and despite Leopards being favorites, Wazito will not sit back. I think it is just a mind game by coach Ouna," Otieno told Goal.

"As a team, we are ready for them, our target is to win this match and competition at large. So we cannot underrate them at all."

AFC Leopards have badly struggled in the league, but have been on an excellent run in the Shield competition.