Government recalls Chan budget for stadia construction

The parliamentary Committee now wants part of the allocation to be ‘re-directed to more urgent programmes’ which could see the ongoing works stall

The government is set to recall part of the Sh5.6 billion budget set aside for renovation of four Stadia in the country that were meant to host 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Last month, the cabinet approved Sh4.2 billion to go towards the refurbishment of Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru and Kip Keino stadia that were to host the event before the rights were taken away from Kenya’s hands by Caf.

The parliamentary Committee now wants part of the Chan budgetary allocation to be ‘re-directed to more urgent government programmes’ which could see the ongoing works in the four stadia stall.

The Committee, on Thursday, directed Sports Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Wario to surrender part of the allocation.

Interestingly, it has now emerged that Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, which had been struck off the list of the stadia to host the event, had been allocated Sh873 million, the funds that the Parliamentary Committee now want re-allocated since the contract on the Stadium had already been put on hold.

The exact figure that was allocated to Chan has also come into question with latest reports indicating that the budget is in excess of Sh1.4 billion above the initial Sh4.2 that was reportedly approved by the Cabinet last August.

The latest report brings into sharp focus, the government's commitment to developing the sports even as the youth of this country still awaits the five international standard stadia promised by the Jubilee Government in its 2013 manifesto.