Governor Akeredolu sets up new management board for Sunshine Stars

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a five-man management board for Sunshine Stars to be headed by Tajudeen Akinyemi ahead of their new Nigerian topflight season.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor confirmed the appointment of Akinyemi as head of the Ondo State Football Agency, which takes the immediate effect.

Akinyemi, who is a Fifa licensed agent, replaces Gbenga Elegbeleye led board, whose tenure expired in September as the new chairman of the board.

Other members of the new management team are Tunde Ogunja who also double the Owena Whales director, Sunday Aladenika, Fabuluje A.O and Dare Ogunleye.

"Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), hereby approves the constitution of the board of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), with Mr. Tajudeen Akinyemi from the Northern Senatorial District of the state as the chairman of the board," the statement read.

"Tajudeen Akinyemi, a seasoned football administrator, and FIFA licensed agent. He holds a Bsc Degree in Civil Engineering. He was the international coordinator of Ondo State Football Development Agency during the administration of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu.

"Other full-time members of the board are Mr. Tunde Ogunja, from the Southern Senatorial District, who is also appointed Director, Sunshine Stars; and Mr. Dare Ogunleye from the Central Senatorial District.

"Part-time members of the board are Sunday Adetoye Aladenika, representing Ondo State Football Agency and Fabuluje A.O, representing Ministry of Youth and Sports."

The new board is expected to stir the state clubs including Sunshine Queens to a successful outing in their various Nigerian topflight campaigns next season.