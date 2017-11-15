Governor to support Thika United relegation battle

Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu and Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria are expected to to be part of the away supporters

Thika United are expected to receive a boost in their battle for relegation survival in the mid-week match away in Kericho.

The milkmen are set to take on host Zoo Kericho this afternoon in a must-win encounter to keep alive hopes of surviving the axe.

Though Thika United are not known to pull a big crowd in their away matches, the Kiambu County-based side are expecting a high powered-delegation from Central Kenya of the country to throw their weight behind the club at Kericho Green Stadium.

Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu and Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria are expected to to be part of the away supporters to cheer Thika United to victory against Zoo FC.

“Some high profile dignitaries from the Central part of Kenya are expected to grace the match in Kericho this afternoon,” Thika United tweeted on the club’s official account.

Thika United are joint on 35 points with 17th placed Western Stima in the 18-man table.

Nicholas Muyoti's men desperately need the three points, knowing too well that any slight slip up will greatly dent their survival chances ahead of the penultimate season ender this coming Saturday.