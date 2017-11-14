Graeme Hick doesn't regret England career as he readies final opposition ahead of Ashes
He looked familiar, the tall 51-year-old coach of the Cricket Australia XI that England are playing in their final warm-up - and, yes, it was the batsman who ranks eighth in the all-time list of first-class century-makers.
He played for England but is the only one of the all-time top eight not born in England. A great batsman in county cricket, but not in Tests. A giant of a cricketer, but without ego. Full of contradictions was Graeme Hick, firstly of Zimbabwe, then of Worcestershire and England, now a coach and resident in Queensland so that when he says “we” he means Australia.
I have a typed letter from his father John Hick, sent from the Trelawney estate outside Harare, dated 1988. He lists the 86 centuries that Graeme had made in all forms of cricket by the age of 22. The habit began when he scored his maiden century for Banket Junior School, 105 not out against Mangula Junior, aged six and a half.
Having visited his Banket school, I can vouch that the straight boundaries are no more than 30 yards behind the bowler’s arm to the school classrooms. But then the straight boundaries at Clifton College where Arthur Collins scored his 628 were similarly short. Still, none of Hick’s contemporaries batted quite so freely: once at Banket he scored an unbeaten 110 out of 125 for one wicket.
Hick kept them coming at Prince Edward school in Harare, except in 1981 when he “did not play much cricket due to meningitis” according to his father; then for Old Hararians and, after being the youngest player in the 1983 World Cup at 17 (though his captain Duncan Fletcher did not play him), he chalked them up for Kidderminster and Worcestershire Second XI while qualifying for the county by residence.
He made his first-class debut for Worcestershire in 1985 - the small matter of 230 against Oxford University - and the next year clocked his 50th in all cricket: 309 not out against Ireland.
Centuries came ever more frequently - not least when he wintered in New Zealand and reeled them off for Northern Districts - until the culmination in May 1988: his 405 not out against Somerset at Taunton, the highest in all first-class cricket in England until then apart from Archie MacLaren’s 424 at the same venue. Eleven sixes and 35 fours, his father recorded. And a nice footnote to the letter: “In 1975 at Banket Junior School he had a bowling analysis of 186 overs, 48 maidens, 347 runs and 115 wickets at an average of 3.02.”
So what did not go right in Test cricket? In 1991 he made his debut against West Indies, and was dropped before the end of the series. He kept on being dropped, and shunted up and down, anywhere from number three, where he was at home for Worcestershire, to seven or eight. He suffered from the same inconsistent selection as England’s batting coach Mark Ramprakash.
"I'm not someone who looks back and says 'if only',” Hick said. “Why would I have regrets? It's for me to deal with and I've dealt with that myself. I know I tried hard and worked hard but I don't dwell on it. I count myself as very fortunate to have had the chances I had.”
There was more to it: specifically the confrontational nature of Test cricket. Back on the Trelawney tobacco farm, John Hick had made a net in the garden. Estate-workers bowled to his son. When he entered Test cricket, fast bowlers bowled at him, not to him or for him.
Hick did not get angry and snarl back. In a Guyana Test he was hit by the West Indies fast bowler Kenny Benjamin. He looked like a gazelle bewildered at being torn down by a lion. Benjamin was his teammate at Worcester. This was not the game Hick had grown up to love in Zimbabwe, at Worcester and Taunton, in the backwaters of New Zealand.
He played magnificent shots, but never fired them. He scored 136 first-class centuries but only six in Tests. To adapt what was said of Vincent van Gogh: “ this world of Test cricket was not meant for someone as innocent as you.”