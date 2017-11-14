Graeme Hick doesn't regret England career as he readies final opposition ahead of Ashes

He looked familiar, the tall 51-year-old coach of the Cricket Australia XI that England are playing in their final warm-up - and, yes, it was the batsman who ranks eighth in the all-time list of first-class century-makers.

He played for England but is the only one of the all-time top eight not born in England. A great batsman in county cricket, but not in Tests. A giant of a cricketer, but without ego. Full of contradictions was Graeme Hick, firstly of Zimbabwe, then of Worcestershire and England, now a coach and resident in Queensland so that when he says “we” he means Australia.

I have a typed letter from his father John Hick, sent from the Trelawney estate outside Harare, dated 1988. He lists the 86 centuries that Graeme had made in all forms of cricket by the age of 22. The habit began when he scored his maiden century for Banket Junior School, 105 not out against Mangula Junior, aged six and a half.

Having visited his Banket school, I can vouch that the straight boundaries are no more than 30 yards behind the bowler’s arm to the school classrooms. But then the straight boundaries at Clifton College where Arthur Collins scored his 628 were similarly short. Still, none of Hick’s contemporaries batted quite so freely: once at Banket he scored an unbeaten 110 out of 125 for one wicket.

Hick kept them coming at Prince Edward school in Harare, except in 1981 when he “did not play much cricket due to meningitis” according to his father; then for Old Hararians and, after being the youngest player in the 1983 World Cup at 17 (though his captain Duncan Fletcher did not play him), he chalked them up for Kidderminster and Worcestershire Second XI while qualifying for the county by residence.

Hick back in his England days Credit: Action Images More