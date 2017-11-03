Graeme Murty may 'even crack a smile' if offered Rangers job full time

Graeme Murty declared himself ready and capable of becoming Rangers’ next manager, if the Ibrox directors rate him in his second spell as interim manager. The 42-year-old former Scotland, Southampton and Reading defender is in fourth place at 8-1 in the bookies’ odds, with Derek McInnes still front-runner, despite a dramatic repricing of David Moyes from 20-1 outsider to 9-2 second favourite, and Alan Pardew in third place.

Murty, though, has already produced notable results, like the 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in March when he acted as caretaker between the tenures of Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha. When Murty took over from Caixinha last week, he supervised a 3-1 victory over Hearts at Murrayfield.

Asked if he felt he could handle the position on a longer basis, Murty replied: “If the board said, ‘Graeme, it’s yours. Take it’ – fantastic, great. I might even crack a smile! You would be crazy to turn this job down.

“For all that it’s a high-powered and high-pressured job, and very much in the media spotlight, I have said before that this is one of the stellar jobs in British football. You can’t turn it down, as I couldn’t turn it down when the board said to me: ‘Would you step up?’

“Actually, this week has been really enjoyable. It’s been bright and it’s been a real pleasure to get on the training pitch and get to know the players better.

“It is a bit different from last time because I’m having to build new relationships with people I didn’t previously know. There can be a disconnect when that happens so it’s up to the staff that we make them as comfortable as possible and get to know them as people, and not just as players.

Murty first took charge after Mark Warburton left and supervised a draw with Celtic Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire More