Graeme Swann: 'Australian commentary is so one-eyed and parochial, I want to ditch the English doom and gloom'

Graeme Swann, on commentary duty for BT Sport during this month’s Ashes, has vowed to bring a bit of “When in Rome” to our friends Down Under.

“When you listen to Australian commentary it is one-eyed and parochial, but you have to say it is brilliant because they really do back their team and are amazed by how amazing their players are,” he told Telegraph Sport. “Even bang average players get pumped up by their commentators.

“In English commentary, we are always waxing lyrical about the opposition and bagging our own players. It is so English. It is what we do. So hopefully I can bring a fresh spin, because I am a naturally very positive person and I believe we should look for the positive side in our cricket, and in everything, actually.”

As a cricketer, Swann was that rarest of butterflies: an attacking, world-class spinner from England. He’s used to swimming against the tide, and is doing so with regard the general pessimism about the tourists’ chances.

“I think we are in with a very good shout despite all the doom and gloom,” he said. “I think everyone has got Seasonal Affective Disorder in England at the moment because of the seasons changing and it getting dark early. I’ve just walked through London, it’s a lovely crisp morning, and everyone looks like they’ve have just had their sweets stolen.”

There have certainly been a few long faces in the England camp, and especially the physio’s room, but Swann is a man who has met both of the Twin Impostors on his trips to Australia.

“I had the best tour of my life (2010-2011) and one I should never have been on because my arm was gone. There was no way I was not going to go (in 2013, when he retired after the third Test). I convinced myself that the fact I couldn’t feel my fingers was because it was the end of the summer and I was just a bit tired.