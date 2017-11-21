Graeme Swann: 'Australian commentary is so one-eyed and parochial, I want to ditch the English doom and gloom'
Graeme Swann, on commentary duty for BT Sport during this month’s Ashes, has vowed to bring a bit of “When in Rome” to our friends Down Under.
“When you listen to Australian commentary it is one-eyed and parochial, but you have to say it is brilliant because they really do back their team and are amazed by how amazing their players are,” he told Telegraph Sport. “Even bang average players get pumped up by their commentators.
“In English commentary, we are always waxing lyrical about the opposition and bagging our own players. It is so English. It is what we do. So hopefully I can bring a fresh spin, because I am a naturally very positive person and I believe we should look for the positive side in our cricket, and in everything, actually.”
As a cricketer, Swann was that rarest of butterflies: an attacking, world-class spinner from England. He’s used to swimming against the tide, and is doing so with regard the general pessimism about the tourists’ chances.
“I think we are in with a very good shout despite all the doom and gloom,” he said. “I think everyone has got Seasonal Affective Disorder in England at the moment because of the seasons changing and it getting dark early. I’ve just walked through London, it’s a lovely crisp morning, and everyone looks like they’ve have just had their sweets stolen.”
There have certainly been a few long faces in the England camp, and especially the physio’s room, but Swann is a man who has met both of the Twin Impostors on his trips to Australia.
“I had the best tour of my life (2010-2011) and one I should never have been on because my arm was gone. There was no way I was not going to go (in 2013, when he retired after the third Test). I convinced myself that the fact I couldn’t feel my fingers was because it was the end of the summer and I was just a bit tired.
“But all this ‘it’s a tough place to visit once things are going wrong’ stuff, that’s all hype. It’s no tougher than anywhere else if things are not going your way. When your dream fades away, all you ever wanted, to play for your country… you could be in Timbuktu, wherever.”
In Swann’s view, the image of Australia as a hostile land filled with cruel hacks, baying mobs and moustachioed cricketing supervillains who feast on the flesh of Englishmen is a sales job by the media.
“The Australians don’t like teams standing up to them, just meeting them on an equal footing and saying ‘okay, we are going to play cricket and we are going to try and beat you’. They want you to be a rabbit in the headlights so they can steamroller you, that’s why you get all this phoney bravado.
“But I will say, David Warner’s comments about ‘hatred’ and ‘war’, I think that is absolutely ill-advised and ill-conceived. I know, in fairness, he did come out and say he regretted it. But that is the media manipulating players into believing it really is a war.
“If you honestly hate someone because he’s from England or Australia and he plays cricket, then you really are the most inept individual. That is one thing you will never get from me when I am commentating, I abhor anything like that.”
Swann on his BT Sport colleagues
Michael Vaughan - Exceptional pundit and an exceptional cricket brain, and let’s face it, flying the flag for the Poms as well. In 2005 he stood up to Australia and he said to his team ‘you go out there to fight and win' and he made them believe that. He won’t back down.
Ricky Ponting - A guy I played against three times in the Ashes and, ahem, beat three times in The Ashes. But he was so tough, so hard to play against. The batting masterclasses he did last year on BT, they were brilliant: after listening to him for 20 minutes I felt like I could have averaged 50 in Tests.
Damien Fleming - He calls himself the Bowlologist. I will have to take his word for it. There is nothing to seam bowling: you just run up like a neanderthal and let go of it in the direction of the batsman. And grunt. We all know the brains of cricket is in spin bowling.
Adam Gilchrist - I can’t wait to spend some time with him and work with him because I never got to play against him. I was clever enough to time my re-entry into the Test match scene just after he had retired from it, thankfully.