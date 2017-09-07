Graham completes Dragons switch

James Graham's move to the Dragons has been confirmed. "We are extremely sad to see him go," said the Bulldogs chairman, Ray Dib.

St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the signing of England prop James Graham from Canterbury Bulldogs on a three-year deal.

News of Graham's impending move surfaced last week, prior to the former St Helens man leading the Bulldogs to a victory over St George in the final round of the regular season, which denied the Dragons a place in the NRL Finals.

After six seasons as a key figure for the Bulldogs, who he has captained since 2015, Graham will now continue his career with the Red V.

Ian Millward, the Dragons' director of rugby league pathways, said: "It was no secret we were looking for a front-rower but we were prepared to be patient. We are now really pleased to secure James Graham on a three-year contract.

"Importantly for the Dragons, we were looking for an experienced front-rower. James has played at the highest level in the NRL and on the international stage for England. In addition, given his leadership experience, he will be able to continue to support the development of the young forwards in our squad and development systems.

"James will be a great asset on and off the field and we look forward to having him at the Dragons."

Bulldogs chairman Ray Dib hailed Graham's impact at a club he helped to two Grand Finals.

"James has been an outstanding addition to the Bulldogs, since joining us in 2012. He is one of the great warriors of the game and has been a leader in every sense of the word at the club," said Dib.

"We are extremely sad to see him go, but we totally understand his decision to accept the offer from the Dragons, as it will help set him and his family up for the next three years.

"Everyone at the club wishes him all the best in the next stage of his career.”