Graham Potter: The last English coach in Europe making a name for himself with Swedish side Ostersunds

It’s a Friday afternoon in a remote area of Northern Sweden but Graham Potter is transporting Independent Sport back in time to the period he spent working at Leeds Met University more than six years ago.

“I was working as a football coach there,” he says. “I’d spent three years working there after a couple of years doing the same thing at Hull University. I was basically learning, developing and making mistakes in a pretty safe environment. I took a Master’s degree while I was at Leeds too and I was building up a method of working.”

In comparison to Potter’s slow-burning coaching career, Ostersunds were a club in danger of going up in smoke. Recently relegated to the fourth tier of Swedish football, the club’s chairman, Daniel Kindberg, was after a young coach who could help reverse their spiral.

Potter, who played six matches for Southampton in the Premier League in a 13-year playing career spent largely in the backwaters of the English game, has done more than that.

In fact he has delivered a revolution – on and off the pitch. Ostersunds won the Swedish Cup back in April, beating IFK Norrkoping 4-1, to qualify for Europe for the first time. It was the icing on the cake for Potter and led to another typically unique celebration at a club based six hours north of Stockholm.

Ostersunds’ players had greeted their first-ever promotion to the Swedish top flight the previous season by putting on a production of Swan Lake. They then followed that with a concert, laid on by the players for the fans, to mark the club’s Swedish Cup triumph.

Those two activities may sound like a Leeds Met freshers’ week ice-breaking activity but Potter insists they are part of creating an atmosphere where players are comfortable outside of their comfort zone. Invaluable when your first task in the Europa League is a qualifying tie against Galatasary.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t do much else to be honest,” he says. “The nearest town here is two and a half hours away and we have to create a different environment, one where we can develop players holistically – we want to improve the person, not just the player. We want to help the players be more comfortable in their own skin, a bit braver, a bit more aware and more understanding of each other.

