Granit Xhaka's non-existent defending at Watford speaks of deeper issues for Arsenal

Arsenal have statues outside the Emirates for their greatest players but they had another in the midfield when it really mattered on Saturday.

It might be unfair to pin all the blame for a last-minute defeat against Watford on Granit Xhaka but his non-existent defending certainly felt indicative of something deeper.

It can be explained in multiple ways but the shortest of sentences will suffice. On-field leadership. It is the sort of dressing-room leadership that spreads through the team and would make a player terrified of committing Xhaka’s mistake, not just for the impact it would have on the game but for the likely reaction of his team-mates.

It ultimately all comes back to Arsene Wenger and a blind spot.

This ‘lack of leaders’ accusation has been aimed at Arsenal ever since Patrick Vieira’s departure but what had previously been something of an intangible suspicion has gathered weight this year following publication of a new book – Captain Class – that measures the captaincy role in a series of legendary sports teams.

The conclusions are striking. Every great team has an identifiably great captain who, while seldom the best player, sets the internal standards.

Per Mertesacker comes closest to filling that role at Arsenal but, like just about every club captain of recent years, has got the job at a time when he is only peripheral to the starting XI.

It has left a void running through the team, which was most brutally summed up when Troy Deeney offered his interpretation of what Arsenal lack. “Cojones,” he simply said.