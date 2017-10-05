Granja Comary - at home with Brazil

Situated some 75km away from the hustle and bustle of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s Granja Coamary training complex in Teresopolis is something of an oasis for the national team.

And this week it was home to coach Tite for the first time as he prepared his squad for World Cup qualifiers with Bolivia and Chile. The Selecao departed for Bolivia today, where tonight they move on to La Paz before returning to Sao Paulo for Tuesday’s clash with la Roja.

The logistics of this final competitive international break prior to World Cup 2018 haven’t been ideal, but familiarising themselves with what will be their home ahead of a trip to Russia next year has been vital for the much-travelled Selecao.

"It is a place they can call home, it will be where they will begin their preparations in earnest for the World Cup and it’s been important for the technical committee to get to know it better,” Eduardo Mansur of O Globo told Brasil Global Tour.

