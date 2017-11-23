Grant Gilchrist determined to fulfil his potential with Scotland

When Vern Cotter took over as Scotland coach back in 2014, one of the first things he did was to name Grant Gilchrist as his captain for that year’s autumn internationals.

“You only have to meet him and talk to him to understand that he is a leader,” said Cotter of Gilchrist, who had captained Scotland against Argentina that summer. “People follow him. Even if he is only 24, he was born a leader.”

Things didn’t work out though. The second row broke his arm against Lyon, and complications meant that he missed the rest of the 2014-15 season. As recently as this summer he failed to make the Scotland squad for their Southern Hemisphere tour.

It has, he says, taken almost three years to get back to where he was in the summer of 2014, but after being unexpectedly elevated to the starting XV to face Australia on Saturday at the expense of teammate Ben Toolis, Gilchrist feels he is finally in a position to fulfil that raw potential Cotter saw in him.

“Over the last two seasons, I’ve just gradually been getting back to my best and I think I am playing as good as I’ve ever played, regardless of injuries,” he said. “You have a couple of years when you don’t play a lot but you assume you’ll go back to what you were straight away and the one thing I learned is that you don’t. I put too much pressure on myself to be the player that I was rather than just concentrating on getting back to match sharpness and concentrating on improving every day, but hopefully I’m starting to get there.”

Grant Gilchrist (far right) training with Scotland