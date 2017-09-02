Grant Kekana hoping to get new long-term contract at SuperSport United

Kekana is concentrating on cementing his place at Matsatsantsa and remains hopeful that he will be rewarded with a new contract come 2018

SuperSport United full-back Grant Kekana recently signed a new one-year extension keeping him at Matsatsantsa for at least one more season.

While Kekana has seen his game time limited in recent seasons due to New Zealand international Michael Boxall’s impressive performances, he has played an important role in SuperSport’s progression into the knockout rounds of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Now, with Boxall having left the club during the July/August transfer window, it has given the 24-year-old the perfect platform to shine, and he has subsequently featured in all of SuperSport’s last four encounters in all competitions.

However, Kekana is yet to be offered a long-term deal at the Tshwane-based outfit, but he isn’t too worried about his future, and he is instead knuckling down and hoping to be rewarded with a new contract come the end of the season.

“My ambition is to play as many games as possible this season and apply myself in training so that I can be chosen to be in the starting XI more often,” Kekana told The Star.

“When (Michael) Boxall left, that provided me with a chance to fight for my place in the starting line-up, and I believe I’m headed in the right direction so far. When I first started playing, I had big ambitions which I had set for myself, but somehow, along the way, I kind of lost track of all of that."

"However, my focus now is all set on improving my individual performances and making sure that things start opening up for me as time progresses,” he explained.

“I don’t want to be side-tracked (all over again) over what I want to become,” Kekana added.

“I just need to continue working hard to solidify my place in the team, and hopefully I’ll get a new contract by the end of this season,” he concluded.