Great Britain storm to surprise gold in men's 4x100m relay as Usain Bolt's big night ends in agony

After a week that has brought shock upsets, controversy and typically wet British weather, this year’s World Athletics Championships were finally treated to the spectacle it so desperately craved and needed: that of Great Britain storming to a surprise gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay final on Saturday night.

It was a result nobody expected and one that overshadowed Usain Bolt's final track appearance, which ended in agony after the Jamaican pulled up with cramp on the final straight.

But while the image of the eight-time Olympian collapsed on the track nursing his leg, long after the race had finished, made for an unwelcome and unwanted sight, it was a night to remember for Great Britain's golden quartet.

Danny Talbot, Adam Gemili, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and CJ Ujah ran a collective time of 37.47 seconds to beat favourites USA to first place and claim gold - their first since Athens 2004.

The Americans were forced to settle for silver in 37.52secs while Japan claimed bronze.

"This crowd was amazing - this is the most fantastic feeling," Ujah said afterwards.

"We said we knew we could do it, but when we did it, we did it with a bang. I'm proud of these guys, we work so hard, including the team behind us at British Athletics, and it's just crazy to do it in London, our home-town."

"This is the best feeling in the world," said Gemili, overlooked for individual selection for the championships. "Thank you so much to everyone for supporting us. Thanks to the support team at British Athletics and the medical team."

"We're world champions, world champions," Mitchell-Blake added through tears of happiness.

It was the 23-year-old from London who anchored his team to victory, pipping USA to victory on the finishing line with a well-timed dip of the head after Britain had executed their race to perfection.

It took some time before Britain's victory was confirmed, leaving the London Stadium in a state of frenzied anticipation, but once it was the 56,000-strong arena was sent into delirium.

As he roared with delight, Mitchell-Blake's celebrations recalled to mind Mark Lewis-Francis' cries when he crossed the line at the 2004 Athens Olympics to earn Britain sprint relay gold.

The tale since then for the men's GB relay team has been one of missed chances and baton blunders. But no more, and the joy amongst the team was evident at the finish.

