That was great fun! – Stroll revels in Monza rain

The wet conditions caused chaos at the Italian Grand Prix, but one man to take full advantage was Williams youngster Lance Stroll.

Lance Stroll revelled in the opportunity to put his Williams to the test in wet conditions as he secured second spot on the grid for the Italian Grand Prix.

The Canadian ensured he will become the youngest front-row starter in Formula One history on Sunday, qualifying fourth fastest but benefiting from grid penalties for Daniel Ricciardo and previous record holder Max Verstappen.

At just 18, Stroll took on the challenge of driving in sodden conditions with the kind of fearlessness that often comes with youth, and afterwards he spoke with joy about his Monza experience.

"It was a great qualifying session," he said. "I just tossed the car around [and] had great fun.



"I felt the car was performing well under me. Braking felt good. We seem to have a much more competitive car in the wet than the dry.

"I felt free. It was my first time driving a Formula One car in proper wet conditions.

"We have to run our own race. We will see what happens. I am not going to predict anything. I am going to do my start the same way I do if I was 12th."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton qualified on pole for a record-breaking 69th time in a session that was heavily delayed by rain.