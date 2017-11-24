Will Greenwood and Ben Cohen make surprise appearance in amateur game to celebrate Rainbow Laces campaign

World Cup winners Will Greenwood and Ben Cohen joined former referee Nigel Owens to spring a surprise on two amateur teams and raise awareness of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Stonewall's campaign, which aims to promote and celebrate LGBT-inclusion in Sport, will see clubs across the Aviva Premiership change branding to feature the rainbow flag as well as the sale of rainbow laces to fans outside the ground.

The trio arrived unannounced at Clifton Rugby Club, where Bristol Bisons RFC were due to play Northampton Outlaws RFC and met the two teams in the changing room.

Cohen and Greenwood presented both team with new kits and rainbow laces for their boots, before announcing that they too were going to play in the match with Owens refereeing.

Greenwood said: "Rugby clubs like Bristol Bisons are so crucial to the local community. We've come to the South West to surprise a safe, welcoming, friendly club, where anyone can turn up to play a game and be accepted.

"They're able to walk into the clubhouse, share a story with their friends and find themselves at the heart of their local club.

"Rugby clubs are amazing places to connect with wonderful people and I think the more welcoming we can make them, the more clubs like Bristol Bisons and Northampton Outlaws that we can help up and down the country, will continue to help make rugby such a welcoming, family-friendly sport."

Bristol Bisons, established in 2005, is one of the only inclusive, gay-friendly rugby clubs in the region and one of just 11 across the country.

Owens, along with former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, is one of the only figures in the professional game to come out.

Recalling his own battle with his sexuality, the former official recalled that he went to some 'very dark' places before he felt ready to be himself.

"I was scared of coming out," Owens told Sky Sports. "Would sport accept me? I thought I would have to choose between carrying on refereeing and living a lie, or to give up refereeing to carry on with my life and be happy within myself.

"Nobody should have to make that decision of actually being yourself, or deciding to continue in the sport that you love."