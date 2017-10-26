Greg Clarke admits out-of-touch FA has 'lost the trust of the public'

Greg Clarke on Thursday announced a “fundamental” review of the Football Association to make it more “inclusive and representative” after admitting it had “lost the trust of the public” in the wake of the Mark Sampson scandal.

But the FA chairman’s plans were immediately branded “limited” by his counterpart at Kick It Out, Lord Ouseley, who said it was “inconceivable” Dan Ashworth and others who triggered the crisis were still in post.

Under severe pressure over his and the FA’s handling of the sacking of Sampson and a complaint of racism against the England Women manager by Eni Aluko, Clarke gave a speech to the governing body’s council on Thursday which promised radical change in response to the current “storm”.

Clarke branded the organisation he leads “out of step” with the diversity within the modern game and vowed to explore radical changes to confront what he said ethnic minorities saw as a “white hierarchy who had no experience of what it feels like to be a black person on the receiving end of inappropriate comments”.

Revealing proposals would be drawn up by the FA board before the end of the year for consideration by the council in January, he said plans would also be put forward to address the “unwieldy and complicated” structure of the organisation to make it “simpler and clearer in what it does”.

And he announced a “full cultural review” of the National Football Centre at St George’s Park, following criticisms by former FA director Dame Heather Rabbatts it had become a “monoculture”.

Clarke branded the organisation he leads “out of step” with the diversity within the modern game after Eni Aluko and Mark Sampson scandal

Clarke branded the organisation he leads “out of step” with the diversity within the modern game after Eni Aluko and Mark Sampson scandal Credit: PA

Clarke’s speech came just over a week after his, chief executive Martin Glenn, technical director Dan Ashworth and human resources director Rachel Brace’s car-crash appearance at a parliamentary inquiry into the Sampson scandal.

He described their grilling by the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee - the fallout from which has seen his evidence challenged and criticised by Ouseley, Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor and child sexual abuse victim Andy Woodward - as a “bruising personal experience”.

He apologised again to Aluko and fellow racism victim Drew Spence, admitting the FA had “failed” them and vowing to “fix” its whistle-blowing processes after Sampson was twice cleared of abusing them only to be found guilty at the third time of asking last week.

He also acknowledged he was “rightly castigated” by the select committee for using the word “fluff” about claims of institutional racism against the governing body, adding: “It was a terrible word to use and I deeply regret it.”

Sex abuse victim and whistleblower Andy Woodward joined the voices accusing Greg Clarke of misconduct Credit: AFP More

He said: “Since last Wednesday, a storm has blown through us – and we have struggled to cope. It has – whatever the rights and wrongs of the case – stripped us of our veneer and exposed some deeper fundamental truths.

“We had a number of black players within our senior England Women’s team that did not trust us enough to share their experiences of discriminatory behaviour.

“All they could see was a white hierarchy who had no experience of what it feels like to be a black person on the receiving end of inappropriate comments. We, like every other sports national governing body, did not have whistleblowing procedures in place to protect them and give them the protection to air their grievances.

“We need to be an organisation of this time. If we wish to earn the trust of our country we need to focus on simplifying our mandate in order to be competent, embrace inclusivity in order to reflect our society and harness the expertise of senior players and managers who can make a huge contribution going forward.

“I believe what the last few weeks have exposed is how out of step we are - that even when our endeavours and attitudes are well meant, we fall short. And let me be clear why this is a problem. We have lost the trust of the public, the trust of the football-participating community and the trust of those domestic and international partners we need to do our job.

“This is not my assertion the evidence is there – our own insight tracking shows that only 27 per cent of football fans think we are competent and even fewer, 24 per cent, have a positive perception of the FA. And we do need that trust – it is the bedrock of everything we should be about.

“So I think we have a choice in front of us today. We can fix the storm damage – address some of the immediate concerns that have arisen from the Aluko case and wait for the weather to change.

“Or we can be more honest with ourselves and address the fundamental ‘climate’ of the FA so that when the next storm comes along, and the organisation is stripped back and exposed once again we can show a different more progressive face to the world.”

Lord Ouseley, chairman of Kick It Out, has labelled Clarke's plans for the FA as 'limited' Credit: Getty Images More

The credibility of Clarke’s endeavours were called into question by Ouseley, who quit the FA council in 2012 in protest at the governing body’s handling of the Luis Suarez and John Terry racism cases.

Branding last week’s select committee hearing “a shambolic exposure of its leadership, competence and discriminatory treatment of black and minority ethnic people”, he said: “Kick It Out has been pushing all the football authorities for 24 years to bring root-and-branch change to the game, and although there have been successes achieved with regards to equality, inclusion and cohesion, it is regrettable that it has taken the latest crisis of confidence in the FA to bring forward for considering radical proposals for change today.”

Ouseley also accused Clarke of having “effectively ignored” some of his suggestions for how the FA should respond to the Sampson scandal and said Glenn had not even acknowledged attempts to engage with him.

Accusing the FA of treating Aluko as a “non-entity”, he said: “It is inconceivable that the people who botched the first investigation are still in their posts.”

He added: “Proposals put forward today by the chairman of the FA, including official whistleblowing procedures and another cultural review, are welcome but limited.”

Confirming Kick It Out trustees would meet on November 14 to consider their own outline plan “to deal with the current failings across the whole of football”, he said: “Time is running out and action is needed now.”