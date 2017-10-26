Greg Clarke forced into second apology in as many days after Gordon Taylor threatens legal action

Greg Clarke was forced to apologise over his disastrous appearance at parliament for the second time in 48 hours on Thursday after Gordon Taylor threatened to sue if the Football Association chairman repeated comments he made to MPs.

Taylor revealed Clarke had delivered “a profound apology” to him over his astonishing attack on the Professional Footballers’ Association and its chief executive at last week’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing into the Mark Sampson scandal.

Clarke had told MPs about a meeting he had last November with a survivor of child abuse, who turned out to be the man who blew the whistle on sport’s paedophile scandal, Andy Woodward.

Speaking with the protection of parliamentary privilege, the FA chairman said: “I met a survivor who wept in the meeting in front of two FA witnesses, supportive people from safeguarding. He cried like a baby, a decent, honest person, because of what he had been through. I said, ‘Is there anything you can do to help me?’ He said, ‘What can I do? The PFA will not pay for my counselling any more’.

“The PFA spends millions of pounds a year on the CEO salary and the CEO pension fund and they are walking away from alcoholics, they are walking away from addicted gamblers and they are walking away from people like him.

“I will never look up to their governance but I respect their people.”

