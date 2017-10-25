Greg Clarke under fire again as abuse survivor Andy Woodward accuses FA chairman of 'humiliating' him

The pressure on Greg Clarke intensified on Wednesday night when the man who blew the whistle on sport’s paedophile scandal accused the Football Association chairman of publicly “humiliating” him in parliament after “ignoring” him for almost a year.

Andy Woodward also became the latest to dispute Clarke’s evidence to last week’s digital, culture, media and sport select committee hearing into the Mark Sampson saga, which has sent the FA into full-blown crisis mode.

Clarke’s leadership was already under major scrutiny following the handling of the Sampson scandal and his and other senior figures’ appearance before MPs last week.

The fallout from that has included the FA chairman being accused of giving “false” and “absolutely wrong” testimony about aspects of his own involvement in Eni Aluko’s complaint of racism against sacked England Women manager Sampson.

Now, Woodward has cast even more doubt on Clarke’s evidence and his decision to bring up their “very confidential” meeting 11 months ago during an astonishing attack on the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Woodward’s revelation nearly a year ago that he had been serially raped while in the game from the age of 11 unleashed what Clarke dubbed “the biggest crisis” he could remember it facing.

Greg Clarke defends accusations made by England player Eni Aluko about FA actions that were 'bordering on blackmail'