Greg Clarke under fire again as abuse survivor Andy Woodward accuses FA chairman of 'humiliating' him
The pressure on Greg Clarke intensified on Wednesday night when the man who blew the whistle on sport’s paedophile scandal accused the Football Association chairman of publicly “humiliating” him in parliament after “ignoring” him for almost a year.
Andy Woodward also became the latest to dispute Clarke’s evidence to last week’s digital, culture, media and sport select committee hearing into the Mark Sampson saga, which has sent the FA into full-blown crisis mode.
Clarke’s leadership was already under major scrutiny following the handling of the Sampson scandal and his and other senior figures’ appearance before MPs last week.
The fallout from that has included the FA chairman being accused of giving “false” and “absolutely wrong” testimony about aspects of his own involvement in Eni Aluko’s complaint of racism against sacked England Women manager Sampson.
Now, Woodward has cast even more doubt on Clarke’s evidence and his decision to bring up their “very confidential” meeting 11 months ago during an astonishing attack on the Professional Footballers’ Association.
Woodward’s revelation nearly a year ago that he had been serially raped while in the game from the age of 11 unleashed what Clarke dubbed “the biggest crisis” he could remember it facing.
Woodward was “deeply upset” after learning that Clarke had told MPs last week: “I met a survivor who wept in the meeting in front of two FA witnesses, supportive people from safeguarding. He cried like a baby – a decent, honest person – because of what he’d been through.”
Woodward said: “I wasn’t crying whilst Greg Clarke was in that room. I had been very upset beforehand, and understandably with what I’d spoken about; it was really raw then.”
Confirming he had earlier broken down in front of Sue Ravenlaw, the FA head of safeguarding, and a member of the FA’s communications department, he added: “Sue was in tears as well, because she was absolutely unbelievably upset for what had happened.”
Woodward, who at that stage was close to launching the Offside Trust – of which he is no longer a director – said he then agreed to meet Clarke and the FA chairman told him: “I’m totally behind you. I will support you in terms of moving things forward about that positive change.”
Woodward added: “I certainly wasn’t crying like a baby and I feel humiliated by the actual words that he’s used. I’ve had several people that have contacted me directly saying that they feel really sorry for me – they instantly knew that it was me he was referring to.”
Clarke also told MPs the survivor he met had told him the PFA had stopped paying for him to have counselling, accusing the players’ union of spending “millions of pounds a year on the CEO salary and the CEO pension fund and they are walking away from alcoholics, they’re walking away from addicted gamblers and they are walking away from people like him”.
Woodward confirmed he had used up his 12 free counselling sessions at that time but that PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor subsequently promised to fund more – at his own expense if necessary – and even arranged sessions for his wife.
He added: “I understand that the FA are very busy people but, in terms of any contact from Greg Clarke, I haven’t had one phone call, one email, in the last 11 months.”
Woodward said he had also made “numerous calls” to the FA to set up meetings with it, the Premier League and English Football League, to speak about his ideas for improving safeguarding.
Confirming one such meeting had taken place in June, he added: “On every occasion, I’ve asked for Greg to attend, because it’s such a vitally important component of making this change. But, every time, he’s too busy.”
Woodward revealed the FA had not even responded to a call from him last week asking Clarke to explain why he had brought their meeting up in parliament.
Clarke, who it is understood stands by the veracity of his evidence at that hearing, did call Woodward in person to apologise and promise to meet him but only after The Daily Telegraph and others alerted the governing body to this interview. Confirming Clarke had called Woodward on Tuesday, an FA spokesman said: “Greg and Andy had a private conversation. It was positive and they will meet again in person next month.”