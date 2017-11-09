Gregor Townsend names all-Glasgow back division for first match in charge of Scotland

In a first for Scottish rugby, Gregor Townsend has named a side to play Samoa on Saturday which features an all-Glasgow back division for his first game as national head coach at Murrayfield. In an effort to pick units comprised of players who play club rugby together, the front row and one second row are from Edinburgh, while the back row and one second row are made up of current or, in the case of captain and blindside flanker John Barclay of Scarlets, former Glasgow players.

Constantly stressing the need for “cohesion”, Townsend pointed out that with frontline players such as Greig Laidlaw, Richie Gray, Fraser Brown and Sean Maitland missing, producing a simple gameplan which his players could easily absorb is the biggest challenge for the coach of an international side. Although no Scotland coach has ever picked club units en masse, Townsend pointed out that it is a tactic that successful coaches from other nations have adopted at the beginning of their tenure.

“The good thing about international coaching is you get to study international teams and it was one idea we kept coming back to as a coaching group, keeping club players together,” he said. “Cohesion was the word that kept coming back to us as a coaching staff and from remembering times when I played.

“In Warren Gatland’s first selection with Wales he had 14 Ospreys out of the starting XV which took on England. Joe Schmidt’s first Ireland team had 11 or 12 Leinster players. So there are advantages, especially if it’s your first game, because these players don’t need much coaching.

‘Tommy Seymour, Lee Jones and Stuart Hogg know what each other are going to do on a counter-attack. You don’t have to spend too much time on telling them: ‘You go there, you go there, this is what we’re looking for’. Also they bring their own systems. There are things they’ve brought to us on say, tap penalties.”