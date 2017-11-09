Gregor Townsend names all-Glasgow back division for first match in charge of Scotland
In a first for Scottish rugby, Gregor Townsend has named a side to play Samoa on Saturday which features an all-Glasgow back division for his first game as national head coach at Murrayfield. In an effort to pick units comprised of players who play club rugby together, the front row and one second row are from Edinburgh, while the back row and one second row are made up of current or, in the case of captain and blindside flanker John Barclay of Scarlets, former Glasgow players.
Constantly stressing the need for “cohesion”, Townsend pointed out that with frontline players such as Greig Laidlaw, Richie Gray, Fraser Brown and Sean Maitland missing, producing a simple gameplan which his players could easily absorb is the biggest challenge for the coach of an international side. Although no Scotland coach has ever picked club units en masse, Townsend pointed out that it is a tactic that successful coaches from other nations have adopted at the beginning of their tenure.
“The good thing about international coaching is you get to study international teams and it was one idea we kept coming back to as a coaching group, keeping club players together,” he said. “Cohesion was the word that kept coming back to us as a coaching staff and from remembering times when I played.
“In Warren Gatland’s first selection with Wales he had 14 Ospreys out of the starting XV which took on England. Joe Schmidt’s first Ireland team had 11 or 12 Leinster players. So there are advantages, especially if it’s your first game, because these players don’t need much coaching.
‘Tommy Seymour, Lee Jones and Stuart Hogg know what each other are going to do on a counter-attack. You don’t have to spend too much time on telling them: ‘You go there, you go there, this is what we’re looking for’. Also they bring their own systems. There are things they’ve brought to us on say, tap penalties.”
It is a principle that doesn’t always work as anyone who remembers Neath coach Ron Waldron’s disastrous decision to pick most of his club team when Wales coach. But Townsend has already employed it to good effect on Scotland’s three-Test summer tour to the southern hemisphere, his first taste of being in charge of Scotland. Against Italy he played a front row of Allan Dell, Ross Ford and WP Nel and then brought on a Glasgow unit of Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson after 60 minutes. The following week against Australia it was reversed, with the Glasgow trio starting, to be replaced by the Edinburgh unit after an hour.
“It was certainly a factor [in selection], it’s good to have the Edinburgh front-row starting and the Glasgow one on the bench,” he said. “In most cases now the front row doesn’t play 80 minutes so we can predict at some point the bench will get a run out, so we’ve picked front rows who have played a lot and trained a lot together this season. Picking units just allows you to do more things than focus on brand new things. We believe cohesion is very important.”
It is an approach which means that uncapped prop Darryl Marfo, who is effectively fourth-choice loosehead at Edinburgh when all their players are fit, starts after a rash of injuries to rival looseheads. Marfo is the only one of the four uncapped players in the squad to starts, although uncapped Glasgow prop Jamie Bhatti and hooker George Turner seem likely to make their Scotland debuts off the bench, while uncapped Newcastle Falcons outside centre Chris Harris also starts as back-up.
Injuries have also played a role in team selection, with Stuart McInally starting at hooker after Ross Ford and Fraser Brown were ruled out through injury, Ali Price starting in place of Greig Laidlaw and in-form wing Lee Jones benefiting from Sean Maitland’s injury. However, there was also one call conspicuously made on form, with lock Ben Toolis, whose storming form against Italy, Australia and as a replacement against Fiji saw him voted player of the tour last summer, getting the nod ahead of Tim Swinson.
Samoa have often pushed Scotland very close, notably in the last World Cup, when Ruaridh Jackson kicked a last-minute penalty at Pittodrie to beat the visitors by a point, in 2012 when Scotland also won by a point in Apia.
Townsend also has some not so pleasant memories of facing Samoa, such as when the hard-tackling Brian “The Chiropractor” Lima smashed into him at Murrayfield during the 1999 World Cup. “I got my back well and truly re-aligned that day,” he laughs.
“I certainly got hit hard. That is something the Samoans do really well.
They tackle very hard, they run very hard. They’ve got a power and speed about their game. If you give them quick ball, if you aren’t accurate, they will cause you damage.”