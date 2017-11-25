Gregor Townsend says Murrayfield generates 'best atmosphere in world rugby' after Scotland's win over Australia

Despite losing talismanic full-back Stuart Hogg in the warm-up, Scotland scored eight tries to beat Australia 53-24 at Murrayfield. Their second win over the Wallabies in six months was not only a record win for Scotland, but the most points they have ever scored against a Tier One nation.

“We were better this week than we were against the All Blacks and to display so much energy against a top side was brilliant to see,” said head coach Gregor Townsend. “We get the energy from the crowd and Murrayfield the last two weeks has been fantastic, the best atmosphere in world rugby.”

Scotland were helped by the red-carding of prop Sekope Kepu for a shoulder charge to the head of flanker Hamish Watson shortly before half-time. At the time the Wallabies were leading 12-10, but Scotland scored straight from the penalty conceded by Kepu to go into half-time leading by 17-12.

In the second half, Scotland’s high-tempo game, forward domination and adventurous back play saw them flay Australia’s defence.

The Scots scored six tries after the break, hooker Stuart McInally scoring the final touchdown in the final seconds after Wallaby Kurtley Beale was yellow-carded for a professional foul.

Sekope Kepu saw red in the first half Credit: Getty Images