Gregor Townsend unapologetic over continuing to cast the net for new Scotland players
Seventeen years after Brendan Laney walked straight off a plane from Auckland into the dark blue No.15 jersey and sparked a ferocious debate about the merits of selecting imports over home-grown players, Gregor Townsend has defended his selection of two players who have never played north of the border.
Acknowledging that the inclusion in his Autumn Internationals squad of Newcastle Falcons centre Chris Harris and Leicester Tigers flanker Luke Hamilton, players who have come up through the English and Welsh systems, has raised eyebrows, the Scotland coach denied that their selection was part of a wider policy.
Asked whether it was a coincidence that the two players were named in the squad so soon after the announcement from Murrayfield of a Scottish Qualified Player programme designed to unearth and develop Scottish-qualified players from outside Scotland, Townsend replied in the affirmative.
“It’s a coincidence, yes, because we’ve known about these players for a while, and Chris Harris was very close to making the [summer] tour,” said Townsend.
“There are Scottish qualified players throughout the world, whether it’s parentage, like Luke Hamilton, or grandparents, like Chris Harris. We have to make sure that we are aware of who they are and make them aware of the opportunities that exist within Scotland.
“The Scottish qualified programme was more involved in age group rugby, but there are players in New Zealand, South Africa and Australia that we are currently aware off that are Scottish qualified and there will be lots more that we don’t know about.”
With a tiny player base – the last time comprehensive snapshot found there were just 4,000 men playing rugby on one mid-season Saturday – Scotland have made heavy use of the diaspora and of “project” players like Josh Strauss and WP Nel, who have moved to Scotland specifically to become eligible through residency.
Of the 36 players in the most recent squad, 17 learnt to play rugby outside Scotland. But Townsend pointed to players like Hamish Watson and Sean Maitland, who grew up supporting Scotland despite not living there, although quite how that applies to Hamilton, who was raised in Wales and sat on the bench for their under-20s, is not clear.
Townsend also noted that all but four of the squad play their rugby in Scotland and have demonstrated a commitment to the country.
“The player has to be committed to play for this country and he has to be good enough to play for this country,” he said. “We could be discussing nationality and what links you to that country but obviously through blood is one way, whether through parents or grandparents.
“I remember Sean Maitland talking about how his granddad used to get him up during the night to watch the Five and then Six Nations games. Some players will have a stronger link and some will experience that when they come into the squad and feel the pride of what it means to play for Scotland.”
Ian Smith, the Australian-born star of the multinational Oxford University-based backline which led Scotland to their first Grand Slam in 1925, was an early and very successful case of Scotland leveraging its diaspora.
Imports from Sean Lineen and Nathan Hines to current day players like Tim Swinson have been feted as great servants to Scottish rugby while others, such as Kiwi Matt Mustchin, got their cap then promptly disappeared. It will be interesting to see where posterity places Harris and Hamilton.
At Scotstoun on Friday night, Glasgow’s handsome 43-13 bonus point victory over a feisty Southern Kings side was notable for the contribution of five young home-grown Scots. Teenage No.8 Matt Fagerson and try-scoring openside Matt Smith were both impressive, as were tighthead Zander Fagerson and second row Scott Cummings.
But in the unbeaten Warriors’ seventh successive Pro14 win it was the form of scrum-half George Horne – the oldest of the quintet at 22 - and halfback partner Adam Hastings which really caught the eye.
Horne’s energetic and relentlessly positive performance was rewarded with a try and the Man of the Match award, while Horne believes the pair did enough to reassure coach Dave Rennie ahead of the forthcoming internationals.
“It’s huge for the club to have so many young players out there,” said Horne, the younger brother of Scotland international Peter.
“We’ve been given a bit of responsibility and the boys stepped up and showed we can handle it against a big Kings side. Playing with Adam was fun; we made a few mistakes but we controlled the game, which was good.
“This is a really important time. In the next month and during the Six Nations, this group will play a lot of rugby because up to 20 players will be missing in the international period so it is inevitable that guys are going to get game time.”