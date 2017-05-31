Greig Laidlaw rejects Vern Cotter advice over British and Irish Lions mid-week captain and dismisses Eddie Jones claim

Greig Laidlaw has no intentions of heading his former Scotland coach’s advice after responding to Vern Cotter’s suggestion that he would make a good mid-week captain on the British and Irish Lions tour with a call of defiance, having set his sights on a place in the Test side.

Still feeling the effects of a long-haul flight across the globe that took in stops at Dubai and Melbourne before arriving in Auckland on Wednesday morning, Laidlaw left it in no doubt that he is not here to make up the numbers, but to challenge Conor Murray and Rhys Webb for the starting No 9 jersey.

Laidlaw was the first replacement called-up to the Lions party after Warren Gatland’s original 41-man squad announcement, though it came in the sad circumstances of Ben Youngs’ withdrawal in order to be with his family after his sister-in-law, Tiffany, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“I've said it was difficult circumstances, everyone knows that,” Laidlaw said on Wednesday. “And after that it was a rugby opportunity for myself.”

Asked about Cotter’s selection suggestion, Laidlaw responded in a comical yet serious manner: “Listen big VC, I've built a good relationship with him over time with Scotland and I've certainly got a lot of respect for him, but whenever I'm given an opportunity it's up to me to show what I'm all about and bring my strengths to the table.

“So if and when I'm given an opportunity that's what I'll be aiming to do, and give my best towards a team performance.”

Laidlaw’s selection means he has the chance to work with Gatland for the first time, having missed out on the 2013 Lions tour to Murray, Youngs and recently-retired Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips. His initial impressions of the Kiwi are very positive, with the Scotland captain impressed by the role that Gatland takes during training sessions.

“[He’s] Very good, very detailed. He'll take a step back and stand and watch, but if he sees something he doesn't like he certainly won't let it slip,” he said. “He's a very detailed coach.

“He knows a fair bit about this part of the world which is key for us coming down here.

“So he'll use his knowledge and experience to help the team, so if we've any questions we can ask him. He's made a strong impression on the group already.”

This may be why, when faced with a question about the claim made by England head coach Eddie Jones that ‘Warrenball’ will not be the key to conquering the All Blacks, Laidlaw took a defensive approach over his new head coach.

“Warren's record, he won the last Test series, is what he's measured on. That's credit to him,” he added

“And Eddie can say what he likes, because he's not sat in the hot seat is he? He's got other things to worry about.”

However, Laidlaw is confident that the fast-paced, attacking nature of rugby in New Zealand will suit his game down to a tee. All five of the Super Rugby sides that the Lions will face are currently placed in the top nine of the table, with four of those inside the top seven, while the Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders have all cleared the 400-point barrier in just 13 matches this season. On top of this, the All Blacks have never been shy of scoring a point or two, but Laidlaw believes it’s something that the Lions can adapt and use to their advantage.

“It's going to suit me. Rugby in this part of the world is high-tempo, played in the right way, and if we're going to win games of rugby we've got to play, and play well,” Laidlaw insisted.

View photos The Lions squad were given a Maori welcome in Auckland (Getty) More

“We'll need high skill-sets, look after the ball, certainly that suits the way I see the game being played.

“So hopefully I can fit into the gameplan and bring my running game in a little, which is a strength of mine, and really enjoy my rugby.”