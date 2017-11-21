Griezmann: I don't regret staying at Atletico

Antoine Griezmann is happy he stayed at Atletico Madrid despite his struggles this season.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann insists he has no regrets over his decision to stay at the LaLiga club, and he ruled out a January exit.

The France international was linked to Manchester United in the off-season, but ended up staying at Atletico due to the club's transfer ban.

Despite scoring just three goals in 14 games in all competitions this campaign, Griezmann said he was still happy with his choice to stay at Atletico.

"I don't regret staying. It was my choice," the 26-year-old told Telefoot.

"I'm happy with my choice, even if I've gone seven games without scoring. It will come back."

Griezmann is now being linked to Barcelona, who are flying high with a four-point lead atop LaLiga.

Atletico are also unbeaten through 12 league games but six of those have been draws to leave them in fourth, 10 points back.

Griezmann said the arrivals of Diego Costa and Vitolo in January would boost Diego Simeone's men.

Asked if he had discussed a possible January move, Griezmann said: "No.

"Diego Costa and Vitolo will be coming so we will try to keep the team high enough. These two reinforcements will do us good.

"I did not discuss this [an exit agreement] with the president."