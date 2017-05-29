Griezmann and Lacazette love-in fuels talk of Man Utd snub and Atletico strike pairing

The French frontmen have been mingling while away on international duty, but will they be playing alongside each other at club level next season?

The Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United saga rumbles on, but he has sparked talk of a possible strike pairing with Alexandre Lacazette at Atletico Madrid.

The French forward has kept the transfer rumour mill ticking in recent weeks with his comments in the press.

He acknowledged that there was a "six out of 10" chance of him moving to Old Trafford, before then revealing that he was ready to move on in search of trophies.

Griezmann has since backtracked on those comments, while Atletico remain adamant he is not for sale, and his mingling with a player heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital has added weight to the suggestion that he will shun a big-money switch and stay put.

Lacazette, like Griezmann, has expressed a desire to leave his current club in order to challenge for major silverware elsewhere.

He has been prolific over the course of the last four seasons at Lyon, netting 113 times — including a personal best haul of 37 in the 2016-17 campaign.

The 26-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool among those said to be keen, but he has opened the door to Atletico and recently admitted that Griezmann has been "trying for a while to get me to come".

Were Atletico to get Lacazette and Griezmann working together in the 2017-18, then they would certainly boast the firepower to make the first season at their new home a memorable one.

It is, however, unlikely that the rumours surrounding the latter will go away, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in the market for goalscoring reinforcements.