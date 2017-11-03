Growing importance of rugby culture highlighted by Marland Yarde saga and Howe of Fife initiation shame

Much talk of culture in rugby this week. Two years after Stuart Lancaster was sacked as England coach for effectively prioritising how well his squad behaved over how well they played, rugby’s relationship with behaviour, respect and mutual trust is once again a hot topic.

Marland Yarde is ostensibly to blame – sacked by Harlequins for repeatedly failing to turn up for training and given a rare old send off by Chris Robshaw as he packed his bags for Sale – raising questions about what is and isn’t tolerable within a professional rugby club.

Talk of culture doesn’t always sit well with old school rugby folk. Just ask Lancaster. It’s viewed as an intangible, almost David Brentish reference to what it means to be part of a squad often followed by phrases like “buy ins” and “work ons”. In a good culture, players do their extras.

But, to paraphrase General Melchett; “Culture isn’t a dirty word, Blackadder. Crevice is dirty word, but culture isn’t.”

READ MORE: Chris Robshaw in scathing assessment of Marland Yarde

Perhaps it’s time for those of us outside professional rugby squads to stop sneering at talk of culture and re-examine our attitude to it. Last week RFU chief executive Steve Brown argued the sport’s reputation – at universities especially – for a loutish culture is the sport’s biggest threat to participation.

He may or may not be right, but when you hear stories about 14 Howe of Fife rugby players being suspended this week after an initiation ceremony on a bus trip home from Jed Forest in September left one young player suffering ‘internal injuries’ it would be a fool who denied the sport has an issue.

“The behaviour of those involved in this incident, including several individuals in positions of authority at the club, was completely unacceptable,” said Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson.