Grujic urged to find Liverpool exit but avoid Markovic mistake

Marko Grujic has been urged to seek a loan move away from Liverpool, but avoid the mistake of Lazar Markovic by leaving England.

The Serbia international midfielder joined the Reds in January 2016 as a highly-rated prospect.

He has, however, been restricted to just 13 appearances and is yet to start a Premier League fixture.

The 21-year-old’s agent believes that he should now be looking to secure a switch elsewhere when the transfer window re-opens, but only if another opportunity in England can be found.

Zoran Stojadinovic told Serbian publication Blic: "Grujic has to go somewhere in January in a loan, in a team where he will play.

"It must be an English club, so as not to make a mistake like Lazar Markovic did.”

Grujic’s fellow Serb, Markovic, also struggled to make an impact at Anfield following a high-profile move from Benfica.