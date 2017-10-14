Grzegorz Krychowiak accuses Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery of deceiving him after West Brom move

Grzegorz Krychowiak is on loan at the Hawthorns until the end of the season: Getty

West Brom's Grzegorz Krychowiak has accused Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery of deceiving him.

The midfielder is unhappy over why he barely played for the French club last season having joined from Sevilla for £28m in 2016.

Krychowiak moved to West Brom on a season-long loan in the summer after failing to break into the PSG side despite working with Emery at Sevilla, winning the Europa League twice.

He made just seven starts in Ligue 1 as PSG finished second behind Monaco, failing to defend the title, and felt Emery was not telling him the truth over his lack of playing time.

“I spoke with the coach but every time when I spoke with him I felt deception. So for me I didn't understand why,” he said.

“The coach knows me very well. We spent two years together and before I signed the contract he told me to come to PSG and I didn't play.

“But this is football and for me the most important thing is the next season and the next games. For players the most important thing is to play and I didn't.

“So now I wanted to have the pleasure and play football. I don't know (if he will return to PSG). In football everything is possible so we will see.

