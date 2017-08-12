Guangzhou Evergrande reject third Barcelona bid for Paulinho

Luiz Felipe Scolari's side have turned down another offer from the Spanish giants for the Brazilian midfielder

Guangzhou Evergrande have rejected a new €25 million bid from Barcelona for Paulinho, with the club insisting he is not for sale, two sources familiar with the matter told Goal.

The CSL champions had already turned down an offer worth €20m up front with the possibility of a further €5m in add-ons from the Spanish giants, while the new bid is said to have been €25 million in a straight fee.

But Guangzhou Evergrande have reiterated their stance on their 29-year-old midfielder and insist the Brazilian will not be sold in this window.

Although Paulinho has made Evergrande aware that he is keen to leave, club vice president Liu Yongzhuo is fighting to resist the moves from Spain — especially the club still are contending for 3 trophies this season.

“There is no sign of Liu Yongzhuo or [club owner] Xu Jiayin changing their stance. They have no intention of selling a player who is hugely important to the success of this club,” one source said.

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side are sitting comfortably at the top of the CSL table with 47 points, five more than Shanghai SIPG with nine games remaining in the season.