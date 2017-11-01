Guardiola delighted with City win after surviving Napoli 'massacre'

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City's achievement in doing the double over Napoli to seal a last-16 Champions League place, having been "massacred" early on in Italy.

City needed just a point at Stadio San Paolo to secure their progression from the group stage on Wednesday, but Guardiola's men came from behind to win 4-2 as Sergio Aguero became the club's all-time record goalscorer.

While Napoli – who also loss the reverse fixture 3-2 in Manchester – are now in danger of crashing out of the competition, manager Guardiola again spoke of his admiration for the Serie A leaders and lauded another big win.

"Beating Napoli twice in two weeks is an incredible achievement," Guardiola told Mediaset Premium. "They are perhaps the best side I've faced in my career.

